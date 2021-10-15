Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.60.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

NYSE:IEX opened at $213.28 on Thursday. IDEX has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 45.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

