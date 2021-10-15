Oppenheimer Comments on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion.

ICE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.30.

NYSE ICE opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $129.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,239,990 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.