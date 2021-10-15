Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OPRT opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.06 million, a PE ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 3,805 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,295,000 after buying an additional 631,764 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,115,000 after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 43,289 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.