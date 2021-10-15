Opaleye Management Inc. Sells 34,101 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 34,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $170,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $218,460.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

