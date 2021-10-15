Ontology Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $838.73 million and approximately $167.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00384462 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012872 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00034170 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

