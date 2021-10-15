OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

ONCS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. OncoSec Medical has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $8.16.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

