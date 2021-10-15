OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $640.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $14.32 or 0.00025039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00300311 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.