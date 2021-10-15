Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $146,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,358,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,102 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after acquiring an additional 722,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 740,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 461,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.70 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

