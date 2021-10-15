Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 63,642 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Old Point Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPOF remained flat at $$21.50 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

