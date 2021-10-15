OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

