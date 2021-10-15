OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSD. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $94.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $97.59.

