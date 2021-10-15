OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $2.47 Million in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VER opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. Research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

