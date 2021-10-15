OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

VTWO stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

