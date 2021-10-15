OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

IDLV opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

