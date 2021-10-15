OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,645 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 723.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB opened at $87.21 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

