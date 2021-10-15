OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,339 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,714,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,765 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $149.61. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.05 and a 12 month high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $33,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

