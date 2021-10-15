Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $264.00 to $301.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as high as $304.68 and last traded at $304.39, with a volume of 7816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $295.58.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

