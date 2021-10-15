Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Offerpad alerts:

NYSE OPAD opened at 8.14 on Thursday. Offerpad has a 52-week low of 6.80 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.