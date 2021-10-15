Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

