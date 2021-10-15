OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OCINF. Exane BNP Paribas raised OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday.

Get OCI alerts:

OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$24.80 on Friday. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.