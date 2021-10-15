ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OBSV. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ OBSV opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

