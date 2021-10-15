O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.