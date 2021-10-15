Nyzo Hits Market Cap of $3.97 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $46,274.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00070167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00120632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00073436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,149.73 or 1.00236599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.05 or 0.06552761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

