NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $5,770.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,030.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5,039.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4,955.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

