NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $217.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.
NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
