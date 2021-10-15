NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $217.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $541.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.22.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

