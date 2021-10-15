Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the September 15th total of 44,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUWE. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $730,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the second quarter valued at $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUWE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Nuwellis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,078. Nuwellis has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 74.40% and a negative net margin of 206.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

