Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVR remained flat at $$22.25 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Nuvera Communications has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

