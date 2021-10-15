Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NULC opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

