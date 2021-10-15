Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report $368.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $377.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.00 million. Nutanix reported sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.20. 17,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,195. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47.

Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

