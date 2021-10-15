Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $518,278 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $11,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

