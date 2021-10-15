NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

