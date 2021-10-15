Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 525 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

