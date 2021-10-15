Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,451 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy by 362.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $76.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

