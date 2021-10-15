Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,673 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 900.0% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $370.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.06. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

