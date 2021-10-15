Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 28.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 200,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $31,986,473. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

