Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,828 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 76,892 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 78.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

