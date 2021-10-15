Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,742,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3,362,333.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,043,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,787,000 after buying an additional 5,043,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,978,000 after buying an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,160,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.