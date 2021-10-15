Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 2,871 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWX. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.