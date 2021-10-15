NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Trading Up 0.7%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 15,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

