Northern Trust Corp Sells 484,644 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,786,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484,644 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,539,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. 468,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,049,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

