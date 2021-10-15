Northern Trust Corp Has $4.70 Billion Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,735,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281,736 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Northern Trust Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,698,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $349.16. The stock had a trading volume of 138,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market cap of $368.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

