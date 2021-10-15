Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,644,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92,592 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,383,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded up $11.50 on Friday, reaching $402.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,316. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

