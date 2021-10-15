Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,708 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $58,599,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 269,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 156,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.53.

NSC stock opened at $269.83 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

