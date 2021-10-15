Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €71.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.29 ($108.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI opened at €83.22 ($97.91) on Friday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a fifty-two week high of €82.66 ($97.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €73.55 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.73. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.