Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in September

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$38.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
Featured Article: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.