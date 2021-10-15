Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 73.4% in September

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the September 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 265.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKF remained flat at $$38.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

