NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given New $32.00 Price Target at B. Riley

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NMIH. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in NMI by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 625,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NMI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

