NIX (NIX) Market Cap Tops $1.59 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 15th. One NIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $17,087.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000022 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.