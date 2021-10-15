Nihon M&A Center (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Nihon M&A Center Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.86. 1,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Nihon M&A Center from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Nihon M&A Center Inc engages in the provision of consulting and intermediation services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A). It operates through the following business divisions: M&A Brokerage and Others. The M&A Brokerage division handles marketing, transfer of companies, proposals for buyer companies, and negotiations and contracts.

