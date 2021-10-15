NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 90.2% in September

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 157.9 days.
Shares of NGKIF remained flat at $$16.22 on Friday. NGK Insulators has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.
About NGK Insulators
