NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,613 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after buying an additional 3,309,086 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,685,631 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $357,791,000 after acquiring an additional 128,470 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $185,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

